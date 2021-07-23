Greene County commissioners and Community Foundation of Greene County have made a pledge to remain “Together with Veterans” living in the area.
An agreement was reached during the commissioners’ July 15 meeting to create a sub-fund in a non-endowed fund agreement with the Community Foundation of Greene County to locally launch a rural veteran suicide prevention program called “Together with Veterans.”
“Greene County has been identified by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as an eligible county to engage within this rural, veteran-led, program,” Commissioner Mike Belding said, adding county veterans affairs director Kathy Cipcic will serve as the local representative for the program.
The program implements suicide prevention strategies using a five-phase process to support rural communities in developing a local veteran suicide prevention plan, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.
For more information on the program, visit www.mirecc.va.gov/visn19/togetherwithveterans/index.asp.
Commissioners also approved several appointments to the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board. Board members, appointed by commissioners in Greene, Washington and Beaver counties, represent employers, educational institutions and training providers, community-based organizations, organized labor and government.
Appointed were Mark Krupa, Terry Wiltrout and Tim Chesleigh.
