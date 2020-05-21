Greene County Commissioners Thursday proclaimed May Mental Health Awareness Month and recognized the importance of mental health services being readily available for area residents.
In the proclamation, commissioners state that mental health is essential to health, and every individual, family and community must understand that mental health is an essential part of overall health.
“It is essential to eliminate disparities in mental health by promoting well-being for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, language, place of residence or age and ensure equity of access, delivery of services and improvement of outcomes, through public and private partnership to ensure culturally competent care to all,” the proclamation states.
“Consumers and families must have the necessary information and the opportunity to exercise choice over their care decisions, including individualized plans of care, expanded supported employment, enhanced rights protections, better criminal and juvenile justice diversion and re-entry programs, improve access to housing, and end chronic homelessness.”
Commissioners said every individual must have the opportunity for early and appropriate mental health screening, assessment and referral to treatment; and adults and children with mental illness must have ready access to evidence-based best treatments, services and supports leading to recovery.
They added that the county’s mental health system must inform consumers, providers and public policy with quality, accessible and accountable information supporting improved care and information dissemination.
In another matter, commissioners approved a supplemental agreement cost of $63,952.01 between the county and Widmer Engineering for consultation services needed for improvements to county-owned Bridge No. 63 in Gray Township.
County Chief Clerk Jeff Marshall said 80% of the cost would come from federal funding, 15% from state funding and 5% paid by the county.
Commissioners also agreed to designate Marshall as signatory for paperwork for the bridge project and approved a bid totaling $513,697.04 and contract through PennDOT with Frank Gavlin & Sons, Inc. for Bridge No. 63 improvements, pending solicitor approval.
Commissioners also on Thursday recognized Keith Wise of Morris Township, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II who will celebrate his 101st birthday on June 3.
Wise was a member of the 7th Armored Division in the Army who was stationed overseas and fought in some of the most famous battles of WWII, including the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, a turning point in the war.
