A Greene County 911 dispatcher will stand trial on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge connected to the 2020 death of a woman after he allegedly refused her an ambulance.
Senior District Judge Robert Redlinger held the charge and other misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and obstruction for court at Leon Price’s preliminary hearing Monday, according to court records. One misdemeanor charge of official oppression was dismissed.
The office of Greene County District Attorney David Russo alleges that 54-year-old Diania Kronk’s two adult children called 911 begging for help, but that Price refused. Kronk died the following day on July 2, 2020.
Price, 50, of Waynesburg, had told Kronk’s daughter he would not send an ambulance because he didn’t know if Kronk would agree to treatment, according to court records.
Also charged in the case are three Greene County emergency officials accused of impeding the investigation: Gregory Leathers, Robert “Jeff” Rhodes and Richard Policz. In October, Redlinger dismissed felony conspiracy charges and two misdemeanor counts against the three men. However, they will stand trial on misdemeanor charges of tampering with public records and obstruction of justice.
Russo said much of the testimony in Monday’s hearing covered the same ground as the one in October. At that hearing, Kronk’s adult children walked through the events of July 1.
Robert Kronk had testified that his mother was experiencing mental health issues inside her Browns Creek home near Sycamore around noon July 1. Kronk said she was incoherent, making strange noises and turning yellow.
He told his sister, Kelly Titchenell, and she called 911. Robert Kronk was unable to call due to poor cell reception. Court records state that Price allegedly declined to send an ambulance without an assurance that Kronk would go willingly. Robert Kronk waited a few more hours but went back to his mobile home on the property when help didn’t arrive.
He returned about 11 a.m. the next day and found that his mother had died. Investigators said the cause was internal bleeding.
Denise Desmet, a former 911 operator now acting as a whistleblower, previously testified that Price made a choice that was not his to make, according to their training.
“Basically, he knew better. You’re a dispatcher, nothing else,” Desmet said. “You take that call and send EMS, because time is of the essence.”
Price is free on $15,000 unsecured bond. His formal arraignment in common pleas court has not been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.