Greene County commissioners are hoping to use technology to connect with residents by starting up “County Conversations,” a new podcast in addition to livestreaming their monthly public meetings on Facebook.
The podcast can be accessed on Spotify, YouTube, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Stitcher and TuneIn Radio.
Commissioner Mike Belding said the board continues to look for ways to increase information availability and transparency. He added its also important to reach as many residents, travelers and visitors as possible with information relevant to Greene County.
Belding said the podcast is a way to address a younger audience that is really connected to modern technology.
“In addition to our regular monthly commissioners meetings, Facebook pages, news releases, tourism advertising and town hall meetings, it was suggested that podcasts may reach a younger audience,” he said. “We’re attempting monthly podcasts on a variety of topics, including upcoming events, updates on projects and new initiatives.”
Belding said the commissioners will try to incorporate a topic of interest in each podcast, such as the role of county government, tax structure, the relationship with other levels of government and regional issues.
“We also hope to have an opportunity to address requests from individuals that may be of interest to a larger audience,” he said, adding people are encouraged to submit ideas and feedback on the commissioners’ Facebook page.
The monthly podcast consists of the three commissioners – Belding, Betsy McClure and Blair Zimmerman – sitting down with an outline of topics to record the podcast, usually in one sitting. The podcast will be available to stream around the first of each month.
The first “County Conversations” was recorded earlier this month.
“We hope the audience grows as more and more people become familiar with this new opportunity to learn about Greene County and the initiatives we have ongoing to make Greene County a better place to live, work and play,” Belding said.
