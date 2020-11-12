A Greene County couple was arrested on child endangerment charges for allegedly assaulting each other while the father was holding their infant daughter Tuesday afternoon in Waynesburg.
Christian Joseph Britton, 20, of Wind Ridge and Nikkita Danielle Buchina, 18, of Waynesburg were reportedly arguing over where the 4-month-old girl would spend Christmas at about 12:20 p.m. at Pecjack's Sunoco. Buchina allegedly slapped Britton while he was holding the baby, and Britton allegedly elbowed Buchina in the back of the head, choked her and tried to bite her arm, court documents indicated.
Buchina told police Britton also made comments about dropping the girl on purpose, according to Waynesburg Police. The girl was taken into the care of Greene County Children & Youth Services.
They are both facing a felony count of child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. They were both arraigned Monday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge David Curt Balint. Buchina was freed from Greene County jail after $5,000 bail was posted on her behalf. Britton remains in the county lockup in lieu of $15,000 bail.
