A lawsuit filed against a West Virginia trucking company over a vehicle accident involving two tractor-trailers was transferred from Greene County Common Pleas Court to federal court.
The civil complaint was filed on behalf of husband and wife Ronald and Roxana Tasker of Maryland against Double Z Trucking, Double Z Transportation, Andy Haddix and Tommie Loudin over a crash that occurred on May 7, 2018, along Interstate 79 in Franklin Township, Greene County.
Prior to the collision, Ronald Tasker was driving a tractor-trailer in the right southbound lane while Haddix was driving a tractor-trailer leased by Loudin and owned by Double Z, according to the suit.
The vehicle driven by Haddix hit a pickup truck with flashing lights traveling behind the tractor-trailer driven by Ronald Tasker, and continued on, striking the rear of Ronald Tasker’s vehicle, the complaint alleged.
The collision resulted in severe injuries to Ronald Tasker including spinal disc bulges, concussion, pain in the neck, back, abdominal and knee; headaches, muscle spasms, impaired coordination, neuropathy and severe shock, according to the suit.
The notice of removal from Greene County court indicated the damages being sought were in excess of the $75,000 statutory arbitration limits.
