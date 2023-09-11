Jason Mihal, who started as the county’s elections director in January, notified the commissioners last week that he is taking a new job elsewhere in the country, although he agreed to remain in his current position until after the Nov. 7 general election.
editor's pick
Greene County looking to hire new elections director
- By Mike Jones newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Route 201 landslide repair begins today in Washington Township
- Redstone Township man charged in alleged sexual assault
- CareerLink in Fayette holding Wednesday event to help job seekers
- Washington County woman has memorable experiences at mud-caked Burning Man festival
- Brownsville ceremony remembers those who died in Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
- SOTL actor returns to Buffalo Bill's house in Perryopolis
- 'Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show' coming to The Palace in Greensburg
- Voters to chose new model at Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad & Village
- Waynesburg U. to host performing arts series
- Verostko Center to open impressionism exhibit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.