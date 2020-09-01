An arrest warrant was issued for a Greene County man who allegedly assaulted a woman during a fight over their child at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Cumberland Township Police charged Jordan Lipscomb-Moffat, 21, of Wood Street in Nemacolin with aggravated assault, strangulation and two counts of simple assault.
The mother of his children, Anastasia Lingenfield, reportedly told police she picked up one child from a friend's home and they both went to the house where he lives with his mother to get their other child. There, she said he almost hit her vehicle, and then tried to hit her with his hand. She said she was trying to go inside and he repeatedly hit her with the door as he closed it, according to court paperwork.
Lingenfield called police and waited outside. Lipscomb-Moffat's mother, Mary Moffat, reportedly told police her son came inside and told her not to give the child to Lingenfield. He reportedly came outside, and Lingenfield went to get her child. She gave the child to a friend, Leslie White, who went outside to see if she was OK and took both children into her home, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lingenfield told police Lipscomb-Moffat then punched her in the face twice and pulled her to the ground by her legs. He allegedly choked her until she could not breathe and began seeing black. White's mother, Patricia Palmer, went outside and got him off of Lingenfield, court documents said.
Both White and Palmer corroborated Lingenfield's account, and said Lipscomb-Moffat punched them when they tried to intervene. Moffat also reported witnessing the assault.
Police said Lingenfield had redness on her face and neck and slight swelling to her face. Police issued a warrant for Lipscomb-Moffat's arrest Monday.
