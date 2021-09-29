A federal grand jury indicted a Greene County man for alleged violations of firearms laws.
On Wednesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced the two-count indictment of Chester Aaron Hostutler, 34, of New Freeport.
Authorities alleged that on two separate occasions in August 2020, Hostutler knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition as a drug user or an addicted person.
If convicted, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
State police and the FBI conducted the investigation leading to Hostutler’s indictment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives also assisted in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.