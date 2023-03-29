A Greene County man already serving what likely amounts to a life sentence for sexually abusing a young girl has been sentenced to serve an additional 3,000 years in prison for molesting another girl.
Matthew S. Perry was sentenced Tuesday in Greene County Court to serve 1,500 to 3,000 years in prison after a jury convicted him in November on more than 13,000 separate charges.
Perry’s victim was not present in the courtroom during his sentencing and no victim impacts statements were read for the court. Perry, 44, of Monongahela Township, did not speak before President Judge Lou Dayich sentenced him to the unprecedented prison time. Dayich also sentenced Perry last May to serve 40 to 80 years in the separate case in which he was convicted in December 2021 of molesting a different girl.
Perry has been jailed since August 2017 after he was accused of abusing a preteen girl on several occasions between the summer of 2016 and March 2017. He was arrested in Morgantown, W.Va., after running from authorities when they charged him in June 2017.
While jailed, state police charged Perry in October 2020 for the ongoing abuse of the other girl dating back to 2008.
The jury convicted Perry in that case following a three-day trial in November on all felony charges that include child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of a minor, along with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a child.
Greene County District Attorney David Russo said investigators filed so many charges against Perry in the second case to take into account the severity of the abuse.
“Today marks a milestone in the prosecution of sexual predators,” Russo said. “The victims in this case were very happy with the sentence and they feel justice has been served. I’m proud I can serve my community prosecuting cases, which are leading to longer and more appropriate sentences against sexual predators.”
State Department of Corrections records list Perry as an inmate at the state prison in Albion, Erie County.
It took more than four years for Perry to go to trial in the first case after he was deemed incompetent to face the charges. He was admitted for mental health treatment on three separate occasions at Torrance State Hospital near Blairsville until he was deemed competent to stand trial.
His wife, Cheyenna Perry, 40, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to recording videos and taking photographs of a girl engaged in sexual acts, and then sending them to her husband while he was trying to evade capture in the summer of 2017. She was sentenced to serve 3½ to 7 years in state prison and ordered to register for life as a sex offender after she pleaded guilty to all charges in exchange for her cooperation in her husband’s case. She is currently serving her sentence at SCI-Muncy prison in Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.