A Greene County municipal dump truck was stolen and found crashed the next day in Brownsville.
The dump truck was stolen from 186 Jefferson Road in Franklin Township, Greene County at about 3 p.m. Friday and found at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday. The driver had fled the scene. The truck was a green Ford 550, police said.
State police are investigating the incident.
