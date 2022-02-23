The Greene County salary board selected a new elections director and assistant chief clerk during their Feb. 17 meeting.
Kelli Haines was promoted to regular full-time elections director, effective Jan. 24. The position was formerly held by Judy Snyder, who was transferred to the position of assistant chief clerk, effective Jan. 18. Snyder will retain her role as the county’s budget director.
Commissioner Mike Belding said appointing Haines as the county’s elections director was a logical move.
“Kelli has more than a year of experience in the election office, so it made sense to move her up,” he said.
Snyder takes over as deputy chief clerk for Sarah Smith, who last month was hired as the county’s full-time victim/witness services coordinator.
Belding said they made the decision to hire Smith and move the position out of the district attorney’s office because it has been unfilled for several months and has experienced regular turnover since Russo took office in January 2020.
District Attorney Dave Russo objected to the move in January, raising concerns about moving the position, which includes handling sensitive court-related information, from his office and into general county government.
Belding said Smith has been administering the three grant programs that fund the position for the past year, and was previously employed in the role.
Since Smith’s move to her new position left the assistant chief clerk role vacant, the board voted to hire Snyder in that role as well as retain her position as budget director.
“Those two positions go very well together as it increases the daily observation in the commissioners’ office on budget expenditures and revenue,” Belding said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.