Greene County commissioners and the Southwestern Pennsylvania (SWPA) Connected initiative are asking community members to offer in-person input about their current internet access and experience on Monday, Dec. 6.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the 4-H Building at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Fairgrounds Road in Franklin Township. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m.
Those wishing to attend can register by calling 724-624-8310. Child care will be made available upon request.
SWPA Connected is a regional consortium that includes the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC), Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), Allies for Children, and a diverse group of regional partners to develop an equitable Connectivity Improvement Plan to provide broadband internet access across the region.
