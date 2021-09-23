Two sheriff deputies in Greene County are being commended saving an overdosing man’s life after they arrested him on a warrant.
Sheriff Marcus N. Simms said Wednesday that Cpl. Nick Gustovich and Deputy Tom Jensen executed a felony arrest warrant on a burglary and a state parole detainer for Josh Seeholzer in the Bobtown area on Tuesday evening.
The deputies were able to apprehend Seeholzer, 31, of Graysville after a brief foot pursuit. Simms said Seeholzer also fought with deputies. He was placed in a patrol car where he began showing signs of an overdose and became unresponsive.
Simms said the deputies provided life-saving medical attention and used multiple doses of the overdose reversal drug Narcan to save Seeholzer.
EMS Southwest, Inc. responded to the scene and transported Seeholzer to Washington Health System Greene for treatment. Seeholzer was cleared and transported to the jail a short time later.
“Cpl. Gustovich and Deputy Jensen are commended for their quick recognition and treatment for this overdose,” Simms said. “Even after the pursuit and fight they just had with this individual, they fought to preserve his life and get him the appropriate treatment needed. Without their training and administering of Narcan this individual would’ve had little chance of being alive today.”
Seeholzer was arraigned in the burglary case and placed in Greene County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond. Simms said he will face additional charges related to allegedly fleeing deputies.
During the same incident, Simms said Brandi Stallard, no age or address given, was arrested on a felony warrant, and Brittney Lewis, no age or address given, was arrested on seven warrants for failing to appear for court.
Both were transported to the Greene County Jail.
