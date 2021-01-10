A Greene County man was arrested on several charges following allegations that he stabbed a man during a recent altercation.
John Gary Shultz, 34, of Holbrook, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and harassment following the incident that occurred in Franklin Township, Greene County, on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, state police responded at around 4:27 a.m. to a location on West High Street for a report of a man being stabbed.
Officers spoke to the alleged victim, Michael Allen Lilley, who reported that he was walking west when the suspect, later identified as Shultz, walked toward him from the other direction said something to Lilley and then punched him. Lilley reportedly told police he tried to run away, but Shultz pulled out a red utility knife and began stabbing him with it.
Police said they checked the area, and saw a man matching the alleged victim’s description walking south on Toll Gate Run Road, at which time they ordered him to get on the ground. Shultz allegedly tried to flee from police, but was taken into custody. Court paperwork alleged Shultz threw the knife onto the road as he was trying to get away.
Police said Lilley had a cut above his left eye and on his left cheek, and was taken by EMS Southwest to the Washington Health System-Greene hospital for treatment of injuries.
Following arraignment, Shultz was placed in Greene County Prison and subsequently released after posting $50,000 straight bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled to be held before Bates on Jan. 21.
