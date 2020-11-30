A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her Jackson Township home, state police said.
The girl, whose name was not released, was last seen about 4 p.m. Saturday at 162 Pine Run Road in Holbrook. She was reported missing about three hours later.
No other information was released on the girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.