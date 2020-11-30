Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Occasional rain. Much cooler. High 52F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.