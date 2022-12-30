As another year winds down, the Greene County Messenger is taking a journey back in time to review the biggest local news stories that occurred in 2022.
The following articles are presented in chronological order.
Two charged in Waynesburg double homicide
Two Waynesburg residents were arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the shooting deaths of two people whose bodies were found on Valentine’s Day.
Cortland J. Rogers, 28, and Shawna M. Smith, 23, were each charged in the killing of Kevin Lamar Williford, 54, and Judy Butler Hunter, 47, at their South Morris Street apartment in Waynesburg.
Police said Rogers told them Smith killed Williford and Hunter, while Smith accused Rogers of shooting the pair, telling police he’d done it over jewelry and owed drug money.
The landlord discovered the bodies on Feb. 14 with Williford’s body at the top of a staircase and Hunter’s body on the bedroom floor. Police said both had been shot in the head and had been dead for a lengthy period due to their bodies being in advanced stages of decomposition.
Waynesburg Police Chief Tom Ankrom said that such serious crime is unusual in the quiet borough.
“I can tell you I’ve been here for approximately 18 years, and I have not had one homicide, let alone two at the same time,” Ankrom said. “I don’t recall in my lifetime of living here 44 years of there being a double homicide in the borough of Waynesburg.”
Greene County District Attorney David Russo filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Rogers and Smith, both of which are awaiting plea court in prison without bond.
Snyder announces retirement
In February, longtime public servant Pam Snyder announced she would retire from her state House seat at the end of the year.
Snyder said the deaths of several people close to her – including her cousin, Richard Trumka, who was president of the AFL-CIO union until his death in August – prompted her decision to step aside to enjoy more time with her family and friends.
“I lost some people who were very close to me. You just start to realize how short life is,” Snyder said. “I just felt the time was right and I don’t want to put my family through another campaign season.”
She was the only Democratic state representative or senator in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties in a region that has quickly become predominately Republican.
The 67-year-old Jefferson resident was elected to the 50th House District in 2012, and previously served as a Greene County commissioner for nine years.
While she may no longer serve on the state level, Snyder said she doesn’t plan to leave politics entirely.
“I’m one of those people where one door closes another one opens. I’ll make that decision when Nov. 30 gets here,” Snyder said. “I plan to stay involved in local politics.”
Former Greene County judge sanctioned, loses pension
Former Greene County judge Farley Toothman lost his state pension, and was barred from ever serving on the bench again by the state Court of Judicial Discipline in March.
The actions were taken after misconduct complaints were lodged against Toothman for retaliating against a courthouse employee and another person who was on probation.
Toothman interfered with a retail theft investigation that involved his law clerk in 2017. Although the clerk was never charged, the former jurist was later accused of intervening in a county probation staff meeting about the woman who made the accusation of shoplifting at the convenience store.
When he learned the woman had not paid a $10 monthly fine, he ordered her to appear in his courtroom, held her in contempt, and ordered to spend 25 days in the Greene County Prison.
He was also accused of retaliating against a courthouse custodian by posting her union grievance on a public bulletin board in the courthouse.
“Judge Toothman’s misconduct is motivated by personal anger at two people who offended him,” the eight-judge panel wrote. “His dictatorial actions are reprehensible. Misuse of the powers of the judiciary to satisfy one’s personal animosities is among the worst offenses a judge can commit.”
As part of the disposition of the case, Toothman was ordered to write apology letters to those he victimized.
The jurist of 11 years retired in January 2021, about eight months after misconduct charges were filed.
Greene DA, commissioners spar over SWAT team
In October, District Attorney David Russo created a SWAT team to respond to school shootings and prepare for expanded duties after additional training.
A little less than two months later, the county commissioners indicated they had “numerous concerns” about the special unit, and said the county could not provide insurance to cover its members.
Commissioners Mike Belding, Betsy Rohanna McClure and Blair Zimmerman sent Russo a letter that also advised him they would not indemnify SWAT team members from potential lawsuits and questioned whether he’d gone beyond the scope of his office in creating the team.
“While Greene County is open to discuss this issue with you, we have numerous concerns, including the safety of the citizens and other first responders, the financial liability this team poses to Greene County, the lack of specialized training of the team, the funding of the team, and your authority and competency to form and be the ‘command control’ of this unit,” the commissioners wrote in their Nov. 21 letter to Russo.
The DA, however, said the team is important to fill a void.
“The absence of a response team is much more dangerous to the public than having (a) team, which is what the commissioners are suggesting,” Russo said. “We are fulfilling a need for the safety of our citizens and children, which they are not recognizing.”
The letter did not demand that Russo shut down the SWAT team, so it’s unclear what county officials will do if changes are not made. Belding said the commissioners are still open to discussions with Russo about such a team, although there are numerous conditions that first must be met to get the county’s approval.
Investigation started into East Dunkard Water Authority
District Attorney David Russo said the East Dunkard Water Authority is under investigation over the prior board’s management of the water supplier.
Earlier this month, Russo said he’d received “numerous complaints” of poor water quality that led to several boil water advisories issued earlier this year.
“This investigation includes analyzing the toxicity levels and dangers of the water that has been distributed to the public, and any criminal actions that may have occurred,” Russo said in a written statement.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is also conducting an administrative inquiry into the authority. An Aug. 25 administrative order from the DEP found several issues that led to multiple violation notices.
“We are going to be as transparent as possible with our investigation but at the current time cannot disclose the details or findings of the investigations,” Russo said. “The ultimate goal is to have clean water provided to the people of Dunkard, but if we find any evidence that we determine rises to the level of criminal culpability my office will file charges accordingly.
Broadband service continues to expand
Greene County commissioners announced earlier this month that the county received a $1 million donation from CNX Foundation to be used to partner with Kinetic by Windstream to install 31 miles of fiber cable providing high-speed internet to 103 customers in northwestern Greene County.
The latest target focusing on Gray, Morris and Richhill townships is the third phase of Greene County’s broadband rollout following a feasibility study performed in early 2020.
The first project cost about $3 million and used federal CARES Act funding to upgrade internet speeds for 8,300 customers in more highly populated areas around Waynesburg, Carmichaels and Mount Morris. Another project will use $2.5 million in grant money from the Appalachian Regional Commission with a $2.7 million match from Kinetic that will provide high-speed internet to 767 customers in Aleppo, Freeport, Gilmore, Perry, Springhill and Wayne Township along the county’s southern border.
The $1 million donation was part of CNX’s pledge last year to provide $30 million to numerous projects across Appalachia.
The second and third phases are to be completed in spring 2024, with more announcements for broadband expansion in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.