A Cumberland Township man who was picked up by police last month on suspicion of DUI is accused of attempting to burn down his own home shortly after he was released.
Greene DUI suspect accused of attempting to set house afire
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Greene DUI suspect accused of attempting to set house afire
- Butterfly release will honor local hospice patients who have died
- Public hearing scheduled for Lady Luck license renewal
- Smoke stacks at defunct Hatfield Ferry's Power Plant to be demolished
- Pennsylvania ranks third in states with most banned books
- Public hearing scheduled for Lady Luck license renewal
- Something wicked this way comes: Local farms, haunted houses open for fall season
- Autumn's greatest show, fall foliage, is on its way
- Peace from DV Walk kicks off national Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Redstone Township awarded $17,500 planning grant
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.