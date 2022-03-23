Several Greene County municipalities are in need of poll workers for the May 17 primary election.
Workers are needed in Clarksville and Rices Landing boroughs; the Morgan Chartiers/Teegarden precinct; and Cumberland #2, Dunkard, Franklin South, Gilmore and Greene townships.
Casual or floating positions are also available.
Poll workers fill a number of roles, including checking voters in, offering instructions on how to use voting machines and enforcing the rules at polling places.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, it takes more than 40,000 poll workers to run an election in the commonwealth.
Training classes will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, April 12; Wednesday, April 13; and Thursday, April 14 at 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day.
A sign up form is available on the county’s website, co.greene.pa.us.
For additional information, call the election office at 724-852-5230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.