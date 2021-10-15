Derek Morgan Lemley Coss, 28, of 139 Main St., Perry Township, is charged by Greene County Regional Police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
According to police, at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Coss assaulted a pregnant woman at his residence. He is accused of choking her, slamming her head against a door and throwing her into furniture. According to police, the woman was bruised and exhibited signs of a concussion.
District Judge Lee Watson sent Coss to Greene County Prison on $100,000 bond.
