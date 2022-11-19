The staff at the Greene County Prison donated over $300 to buy a Thanksgiving dinner with all of the fixings, and make a financial donation to a local family in need. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Officer Madeline Rishell, Lt. Robin Lantz, Officer Kelly Cummins-Rishell and Counselor Connie Swift; top row from left, Officer Monte Keys, Deputy Warden Cline, LPN Pamela White, Officer Alison Tenney and Officer Tyler Cummins.
