Washington County once again is receiving the highest amount of Act 13 impact fee money in the state paid by natural gas drilling operators, while Greene County followed closely behind.
Overall, Pennsylvania saw a surge in impact fee money paid by natural gas drillers last year on producing wells in jurisdictions where they’re located. The state received and distributed more than $278 million in Act 13 money, which towered over recent year figures and has been steadily rebounding since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fayette County saw a much smaller boost in impact fee money this year, receiving $1.172 million, which was up only slightly from $1.087 million the previous year.
“Hey, any money helps us out, no matter what it is,” Fayette County Commission Chairman Dave Lohr said. “That Act 13 money is a huge factor for us with 911. In the past, it’s helped with the 911 phone service, which qualifies. It’s a major part of that money we get in, so that’s a big thing we can deal with. It’s just huge.”
The state Public Utility Commission announced Tuesday that Washington County will receive $9.079 million in impact fee money this year, which is nearly $1.5 million more than last year when it also led the way.
“Washington County has been incredibly blessed being a leader in receipt of impact fees, which has allowed us to complete many capital expenditure projects in the county while keeping our county tax rate low,” Commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan said.
Irey Vaughan said they didn’t have specific plans for the money yet, but they’ve used it in the past for outdoor recreation, public safety and courthouse maintenance projects, along with upgrades to electronic record keeping, bridge repairs and various capital improvement projects.
Susquehanna and Bradford counties were second and third in receiving statewide money, while Greene County will receive the fourth most funds with $6.497 million, which is about $1 million more than last year. Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding said they plan to “bank” some of the money after saving about $10 million in impact fee money over the past three years, while also spending portions of it on infrastructure improvements and local matching grant projects.
“Our intent is to move that money (and) invest in future development in the county,” Belding said. “Invest in infrastructure and it will continue to pay back in the future.”
But the biggest winners may have been rural municipalities where drilling is prevalent, especially in Greene County.
Center Township received the second highest allocation of any municipality with $1.381 million, followed in third by Amwell Township in Washington County with $1.174 million. Franklin Township and Richhill Township also made the top seven highest grossing municipalities, receiving $1.114 million and $1.023 million respectively.
Act 13 Impact Fee Money Washington County – $9.079 million Greene County – $6.497 million Fayette County – $1.172 million
