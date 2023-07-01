BEAD program

Mike Jones

Elizabeth Crow, a public engagement specialist with Michael Baker International, speaks to more than 30 local and nonprofit officials from Washington and Greene counties during a meeting Thursday at the Blueprints office in Washington to discuss a new federal broadband expansion program.

 Mike Jones

Local government and nonprofit officials met Thursday to discuss how to utilize new federal infrastructure money coming to Pennsylvania in an effort to create “digital equity” by bridging the broadband gap for places without high-speed internet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.