Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will have the water shut off in the area of Dunkard Valley to include the town of Greensboro and surrounding areas in Greene County between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, to upgrade the system. Customers may experience low pressure or no water and are advised to keep some containers to minimize the outage.
