The Diocese of Greensburg announced its tuition program will continue for another five years and capital donations to improve schools in the area, thanks to generous donations.
On Wednesday, the diocese made a series of announcements detailing a surge of monetary and capital donations toward Catholic education for its 12 schools in Fayette, Armstrong, Indiana, and Westmoreland counties.
An anonymous donor agreed to continue funding the St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership (TOP) for an additional five years. The TOP scholarship opportunity was first announced in July 2020 as an anonymous donor and various individuals and businesses committed $4.1 million to the program.
The diocese reported that over 800 students benefited from the tuition assistance in 2020 totaling nearly $2.5 million.
The money offset the cost of Catholic education for nearly 250 students who were new to the Catholic school system, increasing school enrollment in the Diocese of Greensburg by 13.1%.
With the anonymous donation along with the new corporate and individual donors, a total of nearly $20 million in tuition assistance is expected to be available to students in the diocese over the next five years.
“These are true evangelization efforts,” said Dr. Maureen Marsteller, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Greensburg. “These monies help to ensure that more students will be knowledgeable in the faith.”
The diocese also announced $300,000 worth of capital project donations as well as manpower and resources from Lindy Paving, Golden Triangle Construction and Arch Masonry, to be carried out over the next year in the diocese schools.
“These are major opportunities for our Catholic schools, each made possible by community-minded individuals who understand the impact that Catholic education can have in a person’s life,” said Bishop Larry J. Kulick of the Diocese of Greensburg. “We are grateful for their commitment to our schools and families through these partnerships.”
Lindy Paving in New Galilee is undertaking parking lot sealing, restriping and repairs at six Catholic schools, including Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School/Conn Area in Connellsville, where one of the announcements was made on Wednesday.
Arch Masonry in Pittsburgh is undertaking masonry, cleaning and repair work at seven schools including St. Sebastian School in Belle Vernon and Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School in Connellsville.
More information on the TOP program can be found at www.CatholicSchoolsGuide.org or by calling 724-552-2565.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.