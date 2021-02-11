Roman Catholics in the Greensburg Diocese will have ashes sprinkled on their heads during Ash Wednesday gatherings this week, in an effort to avoid person-to-person contact.
Ash Wednesday, a day of prayer and fasting, marks the start of the Lenten season leading up to Easter. Traditionally, ashes are placed on a person’s forehead in the shape of a cross as a reminder that they come from dust and will return to that state at death.
Bishop Larry J. Kulick said the diocese, which includes Fayette and Westmoreland counties, is following guidelines from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Kulick will celebrate an Ash Wednesday service at 11:45 a.m. from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg, which will be streamed live on on the diocesan website, www.dioceseofgreensburg.org, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Local churches will also celebrate in-person Masses, though visitors must wear masks and must adhere to social distancing requirements, sitting six feet apart. There also is a dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass for the foreseeable future.
Kulick encouraged the continued patience of the faithful as the diocese continues to navigate through the pandemic.
“I know we are all very anxious to return to some normalcy,” Kulick said. “We pray and know with God’s grace that we will get there."
