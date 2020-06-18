Bishop Edward C. Malesic has made a series of pastoral appointments and announcements involving several priests in the Diocese of Greensburg.
The appointments and announcements include one retirement and the completion of term of three priests in the Diocesan International Priests’ Program.
Locally, the Rev. Robert M. Washko will transition from pastor of Holy Family Parish, Seward, to senior priest active with parochial responsibilities at St. Peter in Brownsville and St. Cecilia in Grindstone. He will serve under the direction of the pastor, the Rev. Timothy J. Kruthaupt.
Washko will also serve as a senior priest active at St. Francis of Assisi Parish of Western Fayette County, under the direction of the pastor, the Rev. William G. Berkey. Washko will reside at St. Cecilia Parish rectory.
That transition goes into effect on July 8.
The Rev. Paul A. Lisik was named vicar forane of Deanery IV, while remaining the pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, St. John the Evangelist Parish and St. Rita Parish, all in Connellsville, and St. Aloysius Parish in Dunbar.
The Rev. Thumma Fathimareddy will move from parochial vicar of St. Francis of Assisi Parish of Western Fayette County, St. Peter in Brownsville and St. Cecilia in Grindstone, to a priest-in-residence with pastoral and liturgical responsibilities at St. John the Baptist in Perryopolis. Effective July 27, he will become the administrator pro tem of St. John in Perryopolis, residing at the parish rectory.
Effective July 1, three priests serving as part of the Diocesan International Priests’ Program will return to their dioceses in Philippines. Those priests are the Revs. Jose Ricky F. Cortez, Gregorio D.C. Soldevilla Jr. and Andres C. Gumangan.
On July 27, the Rev. Efren C. Ambre will begin a six-month leave of absence to return to his home diocese in Philippines. Ambre is part of the international priests’ program, and will return for a second term in the U.S.
Other changes effective July 8 include:
n The Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney will retire as pastor at Holy Family in Latrobe, vicar forane of Deanery IV and bishop’s representative for matters pertaining the celebration for Mass in Extraordinary Form.
n The Rev. Richard J. Kosisko, pastor of St. Pius X and Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, both in Mount Pleasant, and St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish in Donegal will become the pastor of Holy Family, while continuing his duties with the Tribunal of the Diocese of Greensburg.
n The Rev. Thomas A. Federline, pastor of St. Bernard of Clairvaux in Indiana, and vicar forane of Deanery II, will become the pastor of St. Pius X, Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Raymond of the Mountains, with residence in St. Pius X rectory.
