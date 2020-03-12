In light of concern about the COVID-19 virus, the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Greensburg and Pittsburgh have issued additional guidelines for local Catholics, including making popular Lenten fish fries take-out only.
As of Saturday, March 14, Greensburg Diocese Bishop Edward Malesic requested “all large group non-liturgical parish and diocesan gatherings be cancelled.”
That includes faith formation classes and parish fundraising events.
“This decision takes into account the health and safety of employees, volunteers and participants,” officials noted.
Among those fundraising events are fish fries.
“At this time, the announcement does not preclude fish fry take-out service as long as all existing food preparation protocols are in place and being followed,” the diocese noted in a release.
The Pittsburgh Diocese, meanwhile, has not stopped sit-down fish fry meals, but Bishop David Zubik has encouraged the parishes that host them to make them take-out only.
That diocese has cancelled all non-essential, diocesan-sponsored gatherings as of Monday, March 16. Among those are planned listening sessions with Zubik, the Arise youth event and parishes assemblies to plan for possible parish mergers.
Zubik said the changes were made, “out of an abundance of caution.”
“As a Catholic faith community, in times of uncertainty our first response is to pray for guidance and grace to meet the challenges of the day,” he said. “As people of action, our focus will be on what steps we can take to protect all that we love. Working together in our communities, schools and homes, as we always do, will sustain us through any level of challenge.”
Malesic said the Greensburg Diocese has also decided to suspend non-essential homebound and nursing facility pastoral care, including Masses, until further notice. Priests will, however, continue to respond to emergencies, including Anointing of the Sick and Viaticum. He also urged all who receive Holy Communion to do so by hand instead of receiving it on their tongue “out of a deep concern for the health of fellow communicants and the ministers of Communion”
On Thursday, both dioceses lifted the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, but noted that churches will continue to hold them. Earlier this month, both also suspended distribution of the Precious Blood during Mass, and asked that the sign of peace be exchanged without touching. The Greensburg Diocese, locally, covers Fayette and Westmoreland counties. Locally, the Pittsburgh Diocese includes Washington and Greene counties.
For updates on the Greensburg Diocese response to the coronavirus, text “Faith” to 724-305-3057 to sign up for text alerts. Up-to-date information will also be available via the diocese’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts as well as at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/healthalerts. The Pittsburgh Diocese will provide updates at https://diopitt.org/coronavirus-safety-precautions.
