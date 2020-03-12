The Roman Catholic Dioceses of Greensburg and Pittsburgh, which cover churches locally in Fayette, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties, issued notices Thursday lifting the obligation to attend weekly Mass.
“Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend,” noted a release from the Greensburg diocese.
The Pittsburgh Diocese will also continue to hold Masses, they noted.
The move comes after both dioceses had already suspended distribution of the Precious Blood and shaking hands during the sign of peace.
Diocesan officials also have asked those who are ill to refrain from coming to Mass, and have urged those who distribute Holy Communion to ensure they sanitize their hands before and after doing so.
The Pittsburgh Diocese noted that announcements regarding other sacramental events will be coming in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.