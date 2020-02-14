A Grindstone man recently sentenced in a drug case where a woman overdosed and died, was charged with assaulting someone during an argument over a check from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
State police said Matthew Brumley, 39, choked a woman during a fight about the check on Feb. 10, dragging her through a Redstone Township home while holding a 5-year-old in his arms.
Police said the woman’s neck was red and they saw scratch marks.
Brumley reportedly acknowledged there was a fight, but said the woman shoved him and only called police because she was angry that he was talking to another woman.
He faces charges of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
In October, Brumley was sentenced to 48 months of intermediate punishment and 730 days on electronic monitoring on the charge of possession with intent to deliver drugs. In that case, he was initially charged with drug delivery resulting in death for providing a fatal dose of heroin that was laced with fentanyl to Jennifer K. Ward of Point Marion.
