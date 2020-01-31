A Grindstone man was charged with indecent assault after he allegedly had improper contact with a child between February and July 2019.
Police also charged Randy L. Raymond, 49, with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children and cited him for harassment.
Police alleged Raymond hit the girl in the face at some point last year at a Jefferson Township home.
Raymond denied hitting the girl, according to court paperwork filed Wednesday.
He faces a preliminary hearing on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
