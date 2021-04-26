A Grindstone man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly fought state troopers who were trying to arrest him for two felony warrants on Sunday.
Trooper Charles Hassenfeldt sustained a neck injury during a struggle with Edger Franklin Yoders II, 26, at 132 Center St. in Redstone Township, according to court paperwork.
Police came into contact with Yoders after they were called to a one-vehicle crash on Church Street in Redstone Township around 11:40 a.m. While they were there, an emergency responder told troopers that Yoders, who was at the crash scene, may have active warrants. After checking, police said they found Yoders was wanted in Fayette and Washington counties on unspecified felony charges.
When they approached him in a nearby yard, police said Yoders identified himself as “Frankie” and tried to flee when they told him he was under arrest.
According to court paperwork, Hassenfeldt tackled Yoders to the ground, and Yoders took Hassenfeldt’s Taser from him and threw it to the ground around 10 to 15 feet away.
Hassenfeldt and Trooper Richard Seslar struggled to handcuff Yoders while he resisted, police said. Hassenfeldt unholstered and deployed Seslar’s Taser at Yoders, and police were able to handcuff him, the complaint stated.
Police did not indicate if Yoders was involved in the crash, or was a bystander.
In addition to aggravated assault, Yoders faces charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, flight to avoid apprehension, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and false identification to law enforcement officers. He is confined at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.
