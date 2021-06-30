A swimming pool at a Grindstone residence collapsed Tuesday afternoon, sending a large propane tank into a neighbor’s home and releasing gas.
Grindstone Volunteer Fire Chief Rich Lenk said they received a call from the owners of 109 Fords Hill Road at 1:30 p.m. that their pool had exploded. The names of the homeowners were not provided.
Lenk said the pool collapse sent water gushing across the yard and the road, and rolling a 500-gallon propane tank down the hill into a neighboring home. The home sustained damage from both the water and tank.
“It broke the valve off and (the tank) was leaking, so there was a big fog in the valley,” he said, “so we evacuated everybody and got them out of there until hazmat came to shut off the tank.”
Lenk said the gas created a potentially dangerous situation, and the road was closed until it could be cleared.
“If someone would have come by the road with a cigarette, things would have been bad,” he said.
No one was injured, and the gas company, Amerigas, was able to shut off the tank, Lenk said. The roads were reopened and residents were able to return to the area shortly before 4 p.m.
Lenk said the pool was not old and they are unsure what caused it to collapse.
Fayette County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team 900 also responded.
