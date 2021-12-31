1. New Fayette County Prison progresses
After years of discussion and stalled plans, ground was broken for a new prison in Fayette County in March.
Located at the site for the former Army Reserve Training Center on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown, the new prison is expected to be a 114,500-square-foot facility with 170 cells and 330 beds.
The facility will replace the current prison that was built in 1892 with additions in 1999. The existing prison has faced multiple issues like overcrowding and deterioration in recent years.
The estimated $51 million project is being funded through the USDA’s low interest Community Facilities Direct Loan.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said during the March groundbreaking that, in his estimation, the new prison project is the largest county government building project in Fayette County’s history.
“This has been a journey,” Vicites had said, adding that he was in office in the early 2000s when commissioners then put money in a bond issue and even tore a building down. The administration that followed, however, didn’t pursue the prison project.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said in addition to providing better living conditions, the new county facility will also be able to offer programs and treatment to those incarcerated, so inmates can leave the facility better than when they entered it.
The prison is estimated to be completed by January 2023 and move-in ready by March 2023.
2. 500 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Fayette County
In mid-December, Fayette County hit a grim milestone as it reached 500 COVID-19 deaths and recording 21,796 total cases since the start of the pandemic, according to state reports.
COVID deaths in Fayette County jumped nearly 1,120% between Dec. 14, 2020, to Dec. 15, 2021, data from the state Department of Health shows, and there has been a 391% increase in positive COVID cases.
The first COVID-19 death was reported in Fayette County on April 1, 2020. By Dec. 14, 2020, 41 people had died of COVID in the county. Over the next 12 months, 459 COVID-related deaths were reported.
So far, December 2021 has seen the highest average number of cases in the county since December 2020.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly Jr. noted that the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths have occurred among the unvaccinated. As of Dec. 6, 86% of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people, according to the DOH.
3. Ballot issues in Fayette County’s primary election
A significant effort was undertaken to count ballots from Fayette County’s May 18 primary election after more than 6,000 ballots were not scanned during polling hours because they were missing bar codes.
On Election Day many voters found that after they filled out their ballots, the voting machines that were supposed to scan them in and tabulate them, instead rejected them.
Officials discovered that many Republican ballots did not have bar codes printed on them, causing the machines to not scan the completed ballot.
The county started printing new ballots that included the bar codes and replaced them at various polling locations that had large numbers of Republican voters.
Poll workers placed the unscanned Republican as well as Democrat ballots in the emergency slots of the voting machines to be hand counted later.
County workers manually entered information from those ballot into an ADA voting machine, printed out and then scanned and counted the votes, which was a lengthy process that started the day after the election and was completed in about three weeks.
By the second week of June, the county had gone through the adjudication process and was able to send the full certification of election results to the state on time.
4. State representative hospitalized after vehicle crash
On the way to a caucus event in Lancaster County in on Oct. 6, an SUV driven by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, left the road and traveled 100 yards through a field, hitting several wire fences and a tree.
In a statement released in early December, Dowling, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in his early 20s, said a diabetic emergency caused the single-vehicle crash as a change in his blood-sugar caused him to faint and lose control of his vehicle.
In the statement, Dowling added that he was going to leave the hospital and move into a medical facility closer to his Fayette County home to focus on recovery and rehabilitation.
While on legislative leave, Dowling said he remains in contact with leadership in the House, and noted his staff has continued to keep him updated on matters of importance and have also continued to serve constituents.
“All I can do is ask your understanding for the time missed and remind you that it is my continual promise to serve the people of the 51st Legislative District with my best foot forward and nothing less,” Dowling said.
His district covers portions of Fayette and Somerset counties.
5. Uniontown man charged in Capital riots
A Uniontown man was jailed for his alleged role in Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and is awaiting trial in federal court.
Peter Schwartz, 47, was placed in jail without bond on numerous felony charges accusing him of assaulting multiple police officers while they were defending the Capitol from a riotous mob attempting to stop Congress from certifying the electoral victory for President Joe Biden.
Schwartz is accused of pepper spraying police officers and trying to ram through their line protecting the U.S. Capitol building.
Schwartz was living and working in Uniontown when investigators said he and his wife, Shelley, traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in a march in support of former president Donald Trump’s false claim that the election had been stolen.
Schwartz’s attorney, Michael Lawlor, argued Schwartz should be released with certain bond conditions and be allowed to return to his native Kentucky, where he still has family.
Schwartz is being held at a jail in Washington, D.C.
