A groundbreaking ceremony was held for housing units that will help a variety of individuals in Fayette County who are experiencing challenges live independently.
“This is the time to celebrate something positive and hopeful for our community,” said Irmi Gaut, the executive director of City Mission - Living Stones Inc.
On Tuesday, Gaut held a ground breaking ceremony for the future Mission Place, a four-phase project that will ultimately provide 16 new apartments in four buildings. The first $1.2 million building will house young people who are aging out of foster care and in immediate threat of homelessness.
The other buildings will offer a place for those in the community experiencing difficulties like poverty, homelessness, mental illness or substance abuse, and one building will be constructed during each of the remaining three phases of the project.
Mission Place will provide permanent housing, and will give its residents access to support services while they live independently.
City Mission was able to purchase about 1 acre of land for the project that is adjoining the Gallatin School Living Centre after a 2018 tornado badly damaged nearby buildings.
Commissioner Vince Vicites said he’s glad to see City Mission taking on the project as well as expanding in the area to help those who need it.
“Your efforts make a huge difference,” Vicites said, adding that the focus on the youth was an area that needed to be addressed.
“It’s great to do all the things that we do, but if we can’t help the people that need our help, then we have failed,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn. “We have a great base of organizations here in Fayette County for the homeless and the people who need the help, so thank you so much for what you do.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said he believes helping one person is a victory, and City Mission has had plenty of victories in their time in Fayette County. Lohr said the project will help turn some people’s lives around and, “bring them into a life that day to day they can be proud of and shoot to tomorrow for something better.”
“It’s my hope and prayer that everyone who resides in Mission Place will sense that they matter, that their lives matter and they will be able to look back and see that much good came from their time here,” Gaut said.
