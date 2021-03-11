The start of a multi-year construction plan was marked Thursday with the groundbreaking for a new Fayette County Prison.
Representatives from municipal, county, state and federal government as well as project team members were on hand at the former Army Reserve Training Center on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown, the site for the new Fayette County Prison.
“Our leadership right now is laser focused on this goal,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.
Nuttall said the site that was once of importance for national security will be a place of importance for local security.
Existing buildings on the site will be demolished and replaced with a 114,500 square-foot, four-story facility that will have 170 cells and 330 beds.
The facility will replace the current prison that was built in 1892 with additions in 1999, but has faced multiple issues like overcrowding and deterioration in recent years.
Amanda Cuteri with state Rep. Matthew Dowling’s office read a letter on behalf of Dowling, who supported the project.
“We have long needed a new prison, with the current one well over a century old,” Cuteri read. “A new facility is vital to the health and safety of both prison employees and inmates.”
State Rep. Bud Cook, R-Coal Center, said it was amazing to see all the people gathered at the site that took the steps on the long journey to economic prosperity.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, recalled numerous prison transfers from Fayette County to Greene County due to overcrowding during her tenure as a commissioner in Greene.
The cell rentals came at a hefty price for Fayette County, she said, commending county officials for moving forward with a new prison.
State Rep. Ryan Warner said he’s seen a new beginning for Fayette County in the last few years, with things moving in the right direction.
“That is a testament to the teamwork of the people who are gathered here,” Warner, R-Perryopolis, said.
On behalf of law enforcement, Fayette County Sheriff James Custer thanked the commissioners for keeping the project going.
“This was hard work, this was a lot of work, this was a lot of meetings and this was a lot of people being involved,” Commissioner Scott Dunn said. “Today marks a hurdle that we have cleared.”
Commissioner Vince Vicites said Thursday’s groundbreaking marked, in his estimation, the largest county government building project in Fayette County’s history.
It almost was a year to the day that the county declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, and Vicites said they were still able to keep the prison project progressing while also focusing on the pandemic.
“This has been a journey,” Vicites said, adding that he was in office in the early 2000s commissioners then put money in a bond issue and even tore a building down. The administration that followed, however, didn’t pursue the prison project.
“Hopefully, in two years, in the spring of 2023, we’ll cut the ribbon, and you’ll be back for one more ceremony,” Vicites told those gathered.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the day has been a long one coming for the county, made possible by a cooperative effort from many.
“A lot of people in Fayette County has made this happen,” Lohr said.
He said in addition to providing better living conditions, the new county facility will also be able to offer programs and treatment to those incarcerated.
“I want them to leave here better than when they came in,” Lohr said.
Construction bids will be expected to be put out this month for the new prison with an estimated completion to be January 2023 and being move-in ready by March 2023.
Last month, the county was approved for a Community Facilities Direct Loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the amount of up to $51 million to fund the project.
