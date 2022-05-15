WQED producer Rick Sebak is excited to celebrate the first birthday of his Mini Cooper convertible on July 29.
In Waynesburg.
On Rain Day.
But as the celebrity who’s accepted this year’s Hat Bet, Sebak isn’t worried.
“I plan to drive to Greene County with the roof down that morning, ready to celebrate clear skies, beautiful weather and this slightly wacky tradition that goes back to the 1800s,” Sebak said. “Bet on the sun.”
Sebak joins a long list of celebrity bettors — stretching back to 1939 — to put a hat of his choosing on the line against a hat of Waynesburg’s mayor’s choosing.
Mayor Greg Leathers’ bet, of course, will be on rain falling at some point during the day. And he has history on his side.
Be it a drizzle or a downpour, in 116 of the past 148 years, rain has fallen in the borough on July 29. (That’s 78.3% of the time, for those who are curious.)
“I’m looking forward to winning another hat this year,” Leathers said.
A producer at WQED since 1987, Sebak has made dozens of documentaries about southwestern Pennsylvania’s history and unexpected charms, and created 15 national specials for PBS.
This year’s festival will be held at Fountain and Monument Parks. Musicians will perform throughout the day on two stages, and children will be able to take a photo with Rex the Rain Day Dinosaur.
Wayne Drop, the festival mascot, will also be on hand.
Winners will be chosen in the annual Rain Day pageants for babies through teens. Additionally, contests include best umbrella, downtown business window decoration, coloring and a diaper derby.
This year’s festivities end with fireworks following the final band performance at 8:30 p.m.
“The committee is very excited for this event to take place in the parks where families and friends can gather to enjoy the festivities of the day in celebrating this hometown tradition of tracking rain,” said Athena Bowman, special events coordinator.
