After divided public comment at a crowded Fayette County Board of Commissioners meeting last Thursday, the commissioners voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance designating the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
We asked our readers to weigh in, and found that 975 of the 1,476 respondents believe that was a good idea, as opposed to 435 who thought it was a bad idea. Sixty-six of those who responded indicated they were unsure.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary ordinance states that Fayette County will not recognize the enforcement of any new state or federal laws believed to violate the right to bear arms.
But Pennsylvania law states that “no county, municipality or township may in any manner regulate the lawful ownership, possession, transfer or transportation of firearms,” and Commissioner Scott Dunn acknowledged that the measure was “largely a symbolic gesture.”
The commissioners said their move was intended to support protecting Second Amendment rights in the county.
Head to www.heraldstandard.com to vote on this week’s poll question, “Are you worried about contracting the coronavirus?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.