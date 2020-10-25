With Halloween just around the corner, several frighteningly fun events have been announced throughout Greene County guaranteed to entertain boys, girls and “ghouls” of all ages.
The Greene County Department of Recreation has announced a Fall Festival and Fright Night will be held at the county fairgrounds from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
The event is for youths up to 12 years of age, and will feature the traditional Waynesburg Lions Club parade, trunk or treating, pumpkin carving, entertainment, music, food, fireworks and more.
Recreation director Bret Moore said the Lions Club contacted his office to see if they could work together to provide a holiday event for area youths, after learning state mandates brought into effect because of COVID-19 would prohibit the club from holding its annual Halloween parade along High Street in downtown Waynesburg.
“The recreation department worked with the Lions Club for the successful ‘Sounds of Summer’ event, so we were happy to partner with them again for Halloween,” Moore said. “It’s great to be working with the club and with Waynesburg Borough to provide a special and unique event for the kids.”
There will be two parades in which youths can participate, with the first one being held from 7 to 7:45 p.m. and the second from 8 to 8:45 p.m.
Both parades, which will take place behind the fairgrounds’ grandstand, will be followed by “Trunk or Treating.” Sponsors for Trunk or Treat include Waynesburg Lions Club, Jeep Club No. 724, Blueprints, Waynesburg VFW Post 4793, Greene County Family Center, STTARS program and Amedisys.
Following the second parade and prior to the fireworks, In Motion Dance + Fitness will present their popular dance rendition of Michael Jackson’s hit song “Thriller.”
And all throughout the event, vendors will be on hand selling food and beverages.
Free tickets for the Fall Festival and Fright Night event are available at the recreation department office, located on the fairgrounds property. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those attending must have a ticket to attend.
The recreation department is also encouraging all Greene County businesses and county departments to enter their respective ”Pumpkin Masterpiece” for a chance to win prizes in a pumpkin carving competition.
Entrants may paint, carve and/or decorate their pumpkins, with prizes being awarded to:
n “Pick of the Patch,” best overall carved;
n “Picturesque Pumpkin,” best overall decorated;
n “Jovial Jack O’ Lantern,” funniest pumpkin; and
n “Ghoulish Gourd,” scariest pumpkin.
Entries are due at Fairgrounds Building No. 8 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Oct. 31.
All entries will be displayed at the during Fright Night.
Sponsors for the pumpkin carving contest include Patriot Exploration, Back Bay Catering, UMWA District 2, EQT Corporation and Don Shriver’s Video Drains.
For more information about the Fall Festival and Fright Night, call 724-852-5323.
The fireworks, which are sponsored by EQT and are being rescheduled from Rain Day, will begin at 9 p.m. Starfire Corporation will present the fireworks, and the public is encouraged to view them at a location of their choice.
Moore said the recreation department is looking forward to working with the Special Events Commission and Waynesburg Borough to provide the fireworks.
Prior to the Greene County Fall Festival and Fright Night, trick-or-treating will be held throughout Waynesburg Borough from 5 to 7 p.m. Borough officials are asking residents who are handing out candy to turn on their porch lights, and encourage everyone who will be participating to respect and adhere to CDC safety guidelines.
Moore said the county and recreation department intends to partner and work with different area organizations and agencies to offer more community events and activities in the future.
Other fun Halloween frights have been scheduled throughout the county as well.
Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehab Center will host a “Trunk or Treat” event at 6 p.m.Oct. 29. The event is for children up to 12 years of age and will be held in the left parking lot of the facility. Masks are required.
The Skyview Drive-In in Carmichaels will host a “Trunk or Treat” event from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Each person/vehicle will have the space between two speaker poles to set up.
The costume contest will begin at 1:30 p.m. All children 12 and younger can participate. First, second and third prizes will be awarded to the winners of the following costume categories: Scariest, Most Original and Judges Choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.