“Harvey," the story of a man and his invisible rabbit friend, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center beginning today.
“I've always been familiar with the show,” said Will Herrington, the director of the stage production.
Herrington, a Connellsville resident, said he performed in the show when he was in college.
“It has also been a long time since the Geyer has performed it," said Herrington. "So I felt the timing was right to bring it to the stage.”
“Harvey” is a Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy written by Mary Chase that premiered on Broadway in 1944.
The story centers around a perfect gentleman named Elwood P. Dowd (Craig Soich) and his best friend, Harvey, who happens to be a six-foot tall, invisible rabbit. When Elwood begins introducing Harvey around town, his embarrassed sister, Veta Louise (Dolores Niglio), and her daughter, Myrtle Mae (Kat Bowman), decide to commit Elwood to a sanitarium.
The play was adapted into a film in 1950 and starred Indianan County native Jimmy Stewart as Elwood P. Dowd.
Herrington said he believes what the audience will enjoy the light-hearted humor of "Harvey" brings, especially, Harvey himself.
“You never find too many characters onstage who are invisible,” Herrington said. “It's a show you wont want to miss.”
Herrington said they started rehearsals in early July and added that the cast of 12 quickly caught on to the material that's nearly 80 years old.
“I'm fortunate enough to work with a great group of actors,” Herrington said.
The remaining cast includes Michaelle Graham, Martha Oliver, Katie Dunlap, Nathan Coltura, Joshua Brady, Roger Rhodes, Jen Eutsey, Scott Walton and Justin Williams.
“Harvey” is a Geyer Performing Arts Center production and will run from Aug. 12 to 14 at 7:30 p.m. and on Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at GPAC, 111 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale. Admission is $12.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.geyerpac.com or call 724-887-0877.
