After the tragic loss of her son in a car accident last year, a local mom and police officer is channeling her grief through carrying out his legacy – founding an organization all about paying it forward with small acts of kindness.
"We want people, children especially, to change their way of thinking and to learn to be proactive, to learn acceptance and caring for others, and to recognize that small acts of kindness can be good both for giving and receiving," said Jennifer Field, who is an officer with Uniontown City Police Department. "That’s what meant the most to Hayden. He wanted everyone around him to feel loved and needed."
Hayden was a sixth grade student at Connellsville Area Middle School. He died in a car accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike April 25 in Mount Pleasant Township. He was with his dad, Harvey “Denny” Field, for Take Your Child to Work Day. Denny Field suffered serious injuries.
The organization is starting out a launch to encourage small acts of kindness. Field is asking the public to do something for their neighbors, like mowing the grass, pulling weeds, or bringing them groceries. She had cards printed with Hayden's picture and a logo, which is based on "The Flash," his favorite show, which he watched with his mom every Tuesday. The cards are designed to be dropped off after completing each act of kindness, and then Field asks the recipient to pay it forward.
"What I envision is someone sees that card with Hayden on it and sees that smile, and says 'I want to make someone else's day brighter," she said. "If you can make someone's day brighter because someone made your day brighter, that’s a start, because that’s what he was all about."
She is planning events for after mandates from the coronavirus pandemic have lifted, and wants to hold one activity a month. Her mission was inspired, in part, by letters she received from Hayden's classmates. They talked about his kindness, his antics, and his ability to make everyone laugh.
"Hayden, you are one of the sweetest, kindest, nicest, caring person I have ever met!" one of his classmates wrote. "I don't know one person who didn't smile or giggle when they were near or hanging out with you."
"The world changed when Hayden walked these halls," wrote another. "Then the world changed when he didn't."
Field said she was touched by the letters, which affirmed all the positive traits she saw in her son.
"The letters touched me in such a way, because every one of them said how he made them laugh, how he brought them joy, how he would go out of this way to make him smile and laugh, his antics," she said. "That was Hayden. He loved to make people smile and make them laugh. He had that kind of soul."
She said she stays in touch with many of his friends, and hopes the organization will help them in their grief as well.
"A lot of them are still struggling, and that breaks my heart. I want them to participate in something that’s not too overwhelming or too hard. I hope that gives them something to look forward to, also," she said.
She said she wants the community to participate.
"What I'm looking for is participation from people, from classmates, from the public. I want this to be something that everyone can participate in," she said. "We want to be out there doing things. That’s our main goal. We want to be hands-on."
The organization made its first donation on the first anniversary of Hayden's death, to kick off the organization. Hayden's Heroes gave $500 to the Connellsville Area Community Ministries Food Bank in Hayden's name.
Field said she wants to focus on the local area first, but would love to see the organization expand.
"If we can get people to do random acts of kindness in Hayden's name in Ohio, then that would be amazing," she said.
For more information visit Hayden’s Heroes Inc. of PA on Facebook.
