Jennifer Field could not have the present she wanted for her birthday – having her son back. So she decided to surprise others with gifts in his memory.
"It's just not the same anymore, without Hayden here. One thing I'm working on is channeling my grief to get through, so I decided that since it was my birthday, to give gifts out," she said.
She founded Hayden's Heroes with a mission of paying it forward with small acts of kindness in honor of her son, who is remembered for his caring spirit and brightening the lives of others. Hayden Field died in a car accident April 25, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Township. He was a sixth-grade student at Connellsville Area Middle School. Field is a Uniontown City Police officer.
Field made about 60 gift baskets, and is asking for volunteers to drop them off Sunday to whomever they choose and spread some cheer. Each gift basket will have a card with Hayden's picture on it, and a request to pay the kindness forward.
The project was inspired by other similar door dash projects, which became popular during the pandemic and involve surprising a friend or stranger with a gift basket left on their doorstep. She said she received a surprise gift basket of her own.
"The one I got cheered me up so much," she said. "I loved it. I think it's an adorable idea. It's a sweet way to let someone know you're thinking about them while social distancing."
Field has been working to come up with ideas for Hayden's Heroes that aren't hampered by the pandemic. She is planning a walk for the fall, where kids can dress up as their favorite hero. Hayden's Heroes' logo is inspired by "The Flash," his favorite show, which he and his mom watched together every Tuesday.
"We have some big things planned. We're basically working around the social distancing as best we can," she said.
Gift baskets can be picked up Sunday at distribution sites in Connellsville and Uniontown. Participants can also make their own gift baskets if they choose.
To participate, or for more information, visit Hayden's Heroes Inc. of PA on Facebook.
