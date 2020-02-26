A preliminary hearing for a man who was one of five charged in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Vanderbilt was continued for the fifth time Wednesday.
Omari Sei-Tu Parker Jr., 19, of Tarentum was arrested in Monroeville by the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and local police departments in July. In June, he was identified as the fifth suspect in the death of Tywain J. Reid, who was gunned down at the intersection of Center and Walnut Street at about 8:50 p.m. Sept. 17, 2018.
Police allege the incident began as a drug robbery.
Also charged were Djamar “Bloody” Rodgers, 27, of McKeesport, Peaches Spring Logan, 42, and her son Roy William Aller Jr., 21, both of Dawson and Sjon-Luc Bochnak, 27, of Dunbar.
Rodgers is in prison awaiting trial, which is expected to occur in May. Bochnak pleaded guilty to robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to two to four years in prison. Logan pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and Aller pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted robbery. Both were sentenced to five to 10 years in prison.
Parker was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and three counts of robbery. He is in prison without bail. His hearing was rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 18.
