A Spraggs man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into Franklin Township home and stole a woman’s purse.
Tevan Mykal McDowell, 26, was arrested and charged with one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass, one misdemeanor count of theft and a summary count of criminal mischief.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of Greene County Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates, state police were dispatched to a Wayne Village home around 1:30 a.m. Dec. 3 for a report of a disturbance, and upon arrival officers were informed by a neighbor that they heard yelling and glass breaking.
Police spoke with two women, who reported that prior to them calling police they were inside the home when McDowell broke a back window, reached through and unlocked the door, and then entered the residence, the complaint states.
The women reported that once McDowell was inside he allegedly stole a purse belonging to one of them and fled.
McDowell was arraigned on the charges Dec. 4 and was released on $20,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.
