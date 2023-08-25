Sail's Inn

Jon Andreassi

A hearing to determine whether Sail’s Inn in Uniontown will remain permanently closed was again delayed.

 Jon Andreassi

A hearing to determine whether a Fayette County bar where two Uniontown men were shot and killed should be permanently closed was continued for a fourth time on Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.