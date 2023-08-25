A hearing to determine whether a Fayette County bar where two Uniontown men were shot and killed should be permanently closed was continued for a fourth time on Thursday.
Attorney Mark Rowan filed an emergency request to delay the hearing on behalf of his clients, Thomas and Maureen Elias, the owners of Sail’s Inn on North Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown. The request, filed Aug. 16, indicated Rowan wanted additional time to try and resolve the case, brought by District Attorney Rich Bower, without further court intervention.
Days after Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, and Darroll Gregg, 32, were shot and killed at Sail’s Inn on March 8, Bower filed paperwork asking a judge to permanently close the bar, citing over 70 incidents in which police were called there, including for assaults or threats. A Fayette County judge ordered the bar temporarily shuttered until a full hearing is held to determine whether it should remain closed.
Police indicated Stargell was trying to break up a fight between Gregg and Daryl Maurice Truley, 32, who were both armed. Truley, 32, faces criminal homicide and other charges related to Gregg’s death, but has remained on the lam since the shooting. Earlier this month, Uniontown and state police appealed to the public for help locating Truley, who is 5 feet, 4 inches, and approximately 140 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including “Persh King” on his arm and “Est 1990” on his hand.
Officials have previously warned that Truley should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
The state police Uniontown barracks can be reached at 724-439-7111, and Uniontown police at 724-430-2929.
The hearing on whether Sail’s Inn will remain closed has been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in Courtroom #3 at the Fayette County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.