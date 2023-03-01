As the fifth annual Heart to Hope Telethon continues to grow, organizers set this year’s fundraising goal higher.
“Everything went really well last year,” said Mary Sampey, the Connellsville Area Community Ministries (CACM) Development Coordinator who helps organize and anchor the event. “We exceeded our $40,000 goal and raised close to $60,000.”
Sampey said the telethon, which benefits Connellsville Area Community Ministries, has surpassed their goal every year, and the group hopes to raise $50,000 at this year’s event.
Scheduled for March 11, the telethon will again be held at the Connellsville Community Center on Fairview Avenue, where entertainment will be provided, folks from the community will answer telephones, locals will be interviewed for the “Living Room” segment, and checks will be presented.
Sampey said “watch parties” will be held at various businesses where employees and patrons can watch the live feed throughout the day and raise money for the telethon by holding 50/50 and gift-basket raffles and other fundraisers.
“It’s something that all the community can get excited about,” Sampey said.
Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln will be holding live feeds at the watch parties when he’s not at the community center.
Sampey said they have seven watch-party locations, up from five last year. They include O’Donnell’s Pub, Lynn Dairy Queen locations in Connellsville and Mount Pleasant, Bud Murphy’s, and Fox’s Tavern. Hutch’s Tap Room and Yough River Brewing Company are the two new locations.
Rick Fike, producer of the telethon, said a new video will be provided by local dentist Frank Jacobyansky, who last year sang a parody of Johnny Cash’s “I’ve Been Everywhere.” In keeping with tradition, he will perform a juggling act during the telethon.
Live music and other entertainment include Shiva Skydriver, Abacus Jones, Shane Turner, Still Standing, Fire Escape, Molinaro Family, Connellsville High School Musical and Geibel High School Musical.
The stars from Ryse Professional Wrestling in Uniontown will make an appearance, and a “Stuff I Never Knew” trivia game will be played with people being selected from the audience to participate.
Fike is encouraging people to come to the community center to experience the live acts, music, and feel of a live television broadcast – all free of charge.
“It’s a lot of fun, and we encourage the community to come,” Fike said.
Sampey said businesses that stop by for an on-air check presentation will have a great opportunity to promote their business while donating to a good cause.
Good causes will also take shape with The Biggest Heart Award, which is given to the person who gives back and shows dedication and commitment to the ministries’ mission of service.
“Rick Fike received it the first year,” Sampey said, adding that the awardee chooses the next year’s recipient, with Sampey receiving the award last year. “It was a huge surprise and honor. I already know who I am giving it to, but no one will know until that day.”
Sampey said the money raised goes toward mission projects that the ministries otherwise couldn’t afford to do.
For example, proceeds raised in 2020 funded a summer lunch program that couldn’t be provided by the schools due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. The ministries was feeding around 500 children per day while delivering food to those in need that summer.
Last year, some of the money was used to provide a Christmas meal for everyone in the city as a way to give back to the community.
“We’re hopeful to do more things like that,” Sampey said.
“People believe in the community and love our community,” Fike said. “This goes out to those less fortunate or may have fallen on hard times; we’re there to help as community ministries.”
Fike said people helping people makes Fayette County special, as it’s one of the poorest counties in the state, and help the telethon surpass its yearly goal.
He said the success of the telethon may be rooted in the nostalgia of the American Heart Telethon that was held in Connellsville in the 1970s and 1980s to raise money for the American Heart Association.
“I think that’s the thing that still draws people,” Fike said.
The telethon will run from 1 to 9 p.m. March 11 and can be watched on Fayette County TV (Breezeline Channel 77, QCOL Channel 77) and the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel (Armstrong Channel 20 and 100), online on Facebook Love and YouTube Live @hearttohope or at fayettetv.org.
To donate, call 724-626-1120, visit www.connmin.org or make an appearance at the telethon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.