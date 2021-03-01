The Heart to Hope telethon in Connellsville is taking a page from professional sporting events to create its audience members.
“We thought it would be cute to have cardboard cutouts of local people in the community,” said Mary Sampey, development coordinator with Connellsville Area Community Ministries.
The cutouts, made for those who donate $100 in advance of the March 13 event, will be placed at the telethon’s phone bank, in the audience section or throughout other parts of the set.
“We thought the idea would be fun and people will enjoy it, and it’s a way for us to raise money,” said Sampey, who will co-host the event with Jackie Shopes, Kevin Ghost and Bruce Jaynes.
The telethon airs live from 1 to 9 p.m. on Armstrong Cable, LHTC and on the CACM website. Funds raised go to CACM, which uses the money to help the community in a number of different ways.
Last year, the event was held just before COVID-19 shutdowns hit the area. The telethon exceeded its $35,000 goal, Sampey said, and those donations became integral in helping to provide services to the community.
CACM was able to use some of the funds for Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners, as well as more than 10,000 summer meals.
“We were able to give back a lot more to the community,” she said.
The telethon used to be a longstanding tradition in Connellsville, running from 1973 through 1988. At the time, it raised money for the American Heart Association.
The idea to restart the telethon came from Rick Fike, a producer with Armstrong Cable, who coordinated with CACM for its return in 2019. In that first year back, they raised just over $30,000.
This year, they’re hoping to again hit the $35,000 mark.
Sampey said the pandemic will change how this year’s show, to be held at the Connellsville Community Center, operates.
“There will be a completely different camera set up,” she said. “We’ll have a lot of space to move around and practice social distancing.”
Separate space will also be set up for Mayor Greg Lincoln to accept donation checks, and the number of people manning the phones will go from eight to four.
Typically, businesses and individuals come to offer their donations in person, and on camera. With space set aside for that to happen, Sampey said she’s hopeful people will continue with that tradition.
“We do want people comfortable if they do come up for an in-person check presentation,” Sampey said, adding that they must wear a mask and remain socially distant. “The doors are open, and they’re more than welcome to come in.”
Sampey asked that businesses or organizations that want to present a check on air email her at mary@connmin.org.
Anyone who wants to become a cardboard cutout member of the audience can call CACM at 724-626-1120 at least a few days before the telethon. The donor will then be asked to email a photo to be used as the cutout.
Monetary donations can be made the day of the telethon by calling in or giving online at www.connmin.org/give.
This year’s entertainment, which will take place in the center’s theater, tentatively includes: Fungus at 1:30 p.m., Chelsea Ritenour at 2:30 p.m., Eva Lypson at 3:30 p.m., Fret Buzz at 4:30 p.m., Katrina Whetzel at 5:30 p.m., Jacobyansky Juggling at 7 p.m. and Abacus Jones at 7:30 p.m.
