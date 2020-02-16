Helping the helpers is always important. On Saturday at Connellsville Area High School, it’ll also be a lot of fun.
The Heart to Hope Telethon benefiting Connellsville Area Community Ministries will run from 2 to 10 p.m.
The telethon returned to the airwaves last year after a 30-year break, bringing in $25,000 for CACM, whose services include crisis assistance, a thrift shop and a food pantry that feeds 300 to 400 families a month. This year’s fundraising goal is $30,000.
"Everything we get, we find a way to put back out," said Rob Reamer, CACM executive director.
The telethon will be broadcast live from the school on the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel, LHTC Broadband, Armstrong’s YouTube channel and Facebook pages for CACM and Armstrong.
“It’s really crazy having so many people from different backgrounds coming into one space and all wanting the same thing,” said Mary Sampey, CACM development coordinator.
She will anchor the event along with district administrators Bruce Jaynes and Kevin Ghost and Armstrong host Jackie Shopes.
The telethon is taking place three months earlier this year because Sampey said the event encountered a lot of competition last May.
“We want to get bigger and better every year,” she said.
A city telethon previously raised money for the American Heart Association in the 1970s and 1980s, and past airings from the Armstrong archives inspired its revival.
This year’s event will feature local entertainment acts, and vendors are slated to be on hand doing basket raffles in addition to the telethon’s own raffle.
Tickets will be sold for a chance at a half-court shot and $500 if it goes in, sponsored by Bruner Insurance. The ticket will be drawn at 9 p.m., and the winner must be present.
Sampey said representatives of local businesses to come in and make their donation on live television.
“We’re a part of the community,” Reamer said. “Anything we can do to help the people who are helping us, we’re more than happy to do it.”
Volunteers will answer donation calls to 724-626-1120, and in-person donations can be made in the form of check, cash or credit card. Donors can also contribute via PayPal at connmin.org/share/ and by texting HEART to 31996.
“People love to get behind a cause, and everyone does really want to work together,” Sampey said.
