Dog days of summer

Toni Lozar of Uniontown gives bottled water to her dog, Xander, during their walk on Thursday.

With a heat advisory in effect for most of the region today, emergency management officials are suggesting that older adults who don’t have air conditioning and need to cool off visit one of the numerous senior centers in the area.

