National Road Heritage Corridor (NRHC) Executive Director Sarah Collier will present a public lecture on the topic of "Heritage Areas and Their Role in Strengthening Communities” on Feb. 21.
Collier will cover what is a Pennsylvania Heritage Area, the NRHC's guiding priorities and the current initiatives that impact Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Light refreshments will be served before and after the lecture, which is sponsored by the Mon-Yough Chapter No. 3, Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology and the Greene County Historical Society.
The lecture will take place at the Greene County Historical Society, 918 Rolling Meadows Rd, Waynesburg, at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
Admission to the lecture is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.