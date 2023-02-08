Sarah Collier

Sarah Collier has been named executive director of the National Road Heritage Corridor, replacing Donna Holdorf, who retired after 20 years.

National Road Heritage Corridor (NRHC) Executive Director Sarah Collier will present a public lecture on the topic of "Heritage Areas and Their Role in Strengthening Communities” on Feb. 21.

